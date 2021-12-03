20% Cancellations, Tourism 1st Economic Casualty Of Omicron: 5 Points

In the last three days, there has been 20 per cent rise in cancellations, travel agents who NDTV spoke with have said.

Holiday bookings to Europe, the US and Dubai have seen the highest cancellations, Madura Travel Services managing director Sriharan Balan told NDTV.

The cancellations will drastically reduce the number of travellers this month, compared to five lakh people from Tamil Nadu who went on a holiday during this season in 2019, for example.

Maharashtra making it a must for fully vaccinated incoming passengers to have a negative RT-PCR report would slow down domestic travel to that state, say travel operators.