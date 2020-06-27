20,000 COVID Tests Daily In Delhi, 13,500 Beds: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal thanked the centre for providing the Delhi administration with adequate testing kits.

The Delhi government is conducting nearly 20,000 COVID-19 tests per day and has 13,500 beds for those infected by the virus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Saturday morning, while outlining a five-pronged approach to fight the rising tide of novel coronavirus cases in the city.

He also thanked the centre for providing the Delhi administration with adequate number of coronavirus testing kits.

Mr Kejriwal, who had earlier repeatedly said Delhi stood ready to fight the outbreak, also said the surge in COVID-19 cases after "Unlock1", the first post-lockdown phase, admitted his administration had been caught out by the unexpected rise in cases.

Over 3,600 new cases were reported on Friday, taking the total in the national capital to 77,240. According to government data, 63 deaths linked to the virus were recorded in the preceding 24 hours, taking the total deaths to 2,492.