Mammoth Survey To Determine Spread Of COVID-19 In Delhi From Today

Authorities in Delhi will undertake a mammoth exercise from today to determine the spread of the coronavirus disease amid a rising number of cases in the national capital, which is one of the worst affected in the country.

The serological survey -- part of the new COVID-19 response plan -- is expected to help officials prepare a broad strategy to combat the pandemic.

The exercise will be jointly taken up by the Delhi government and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) between June 27 and July 10.

"As per the directives of HM @AmitShah, discussion was done on the serological survey in Delhi, which will be carried out jointly by NCDC and Delhi Government.

"Survey will begin from June 27, training of all the concerned survey teams was completed yesterday," a home ministry spokesperson tweeted.

On 25 June, Union Home Secretary reviewed implementation of various decisions on COVID in Delhi which were taken on 21 June in a meeting chaired by HM @AmitShah. Member Niti Aayog, Director AIIMS, DG ICMR along with Delhi's Chief Secretary & Health Secretary attended the meeting. — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) June 26, 2020

A total of 20,000 tests will be conducted across all the districts of Delhi, spanning all sections and ages, according to the official order.

The deputy commissioners of the districts will effectively coordinate with survey field teams, the order said.

This will enable authorities to undertake a comprehensive analysis of COVID-19 in the city and then a broad strategy can be prepared to combat the pandemic in the national capital, a ministry statement had said.

Serology (antibody) tests are largely used for surveillance among the community. They can be used on people who have already been tested positive for the virus or even those who are asymptomatic, and can reveal insights on immunity against coronavirus.

Delhi has 77,240 infections so far and 2,492 people have died due to the virus.

