2-Year-Old Bitten By Pitbull In Gurugram, Case Filed Against Owner: Cops

A dog owner was booked after the person's pitbull bit a two-year-old boy and his aunt in Sector 5 area of Gurugram, police said on Saturday.

According to the complaint filed by one Naveen Sahu, a resident of Bhimgarh Kheri area, the incident happened Wednesday in front of his house.

"My sister and nephew were standing near the gate of my house when they were bitten by the pet dog of my neighbour," Mr Sahu said in his complaint demanding action against the owner of the dog.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the neighbour under section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) of IPC at Sector 5 Police Station late Thursday evening, said police.

The matter is being investigated, said a senior police officer.

Pitbull, considered one of the most feral dog breeds, has been involved in several similar incidents in the past.

On January 2, a pitbull attacked a one-and-half-year-old girl in Delhi's Burari area. The child suffered three fractures and received 18 stitches.

