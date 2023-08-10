2 Women Sexually Assaulted At Cop Training School Near Mumbai, 2 Arrested

Further investigation is on in the case, the police said (Representational)

The police have arrested two poeple, including a woman, for allegedly sexually assaulting two women who attended classes at a police training academy in Nalasopara near Mumbai, an official said.

The arrests were made by the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police on Wednesday based on a complaint filed by the women, he said.

"The accused, Samadhan Gawade, runs a police training academy at Nalasopara. The two women were undergoing training at the institute," the official from the Nalasopara police station said.

It came to light that Gawade allegedly sexually assaulted them inside the classroom and the woman helped him by providing information about the women, he said.

"Fed up with the harassment, the two women stopped going to the academy. They informed their family about it, following which a complaint was lodged," the official said.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 345 (wrongful confinement), 354D (stalking) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) ACT as well as the Information Technology Act was registered against the two, he said.

Further investigation is on, the police said.