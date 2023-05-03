2-Wheeler Owner In Bihar Receives Challan Of Rs 1,000 For Not Wearing Seatbelt

Krishna Kumar Jha said the message showed the challan had already been deposited.

A two-wheeler rider in Bihar received a bizarre traffic challan for not wearing a seatbelt. The incident took place in Samatipur for a traffic violation in 2020, according to news agency PTI. Krishna Kumar Jha said he got to know that the challan had already been deposited.

"I have a Scooty (a scooterette). On April 27 I was going to Benaras (Varanasi). When I was in the train, I got a message that a Rs 1,000 challan has been issued against my name. When I saw the details it mentioned that it was for not wearing a seatbelt in October 2020," Mr Jha told PTI.

To his surprise, the message mentioned that the fine had already been deposited. "To my knowledge no such thing had ever happened," he added.

The traffic police, meanwhile, said the challan may have been generated because of some kind of an error.

"The challan that Mr Jha received was issued manually. Now, we are in the process of coverting all these into e-challans. I will get it checked that where did the error happen," Balbir Das, an official of the Bihar Traffic Police, told the news agency.

A similar incident was reported from Odisha in February when Abhisekh Kar was fined Rs 1,000 for not wearing seatbelt while riding his two-wheeler.

Mr Kar, a resident of Rajgangpur, told Odisha TV that he later came to know that the photo on the e-challan was of another person.

He approached the local transport officials and the officials of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to alert them about the error, the outlet further said.