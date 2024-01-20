2 UP Farmers Electrocuted After Coming In Contact With High-Tension Wire: Cops

The bodies were found on Saturday morning, police said (Representational)

Two farmers got electrocuted after coming in contact with a high-tension wire in a village, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (City) Amit Kishore Srivastava said the accident happened in Allahpur Chamari village. The victims have been identified as Ramnaresh (50) and Vijay Bahadur (48).

They had gone for irrigation in fields on Friday night when they accidentally came in contact with a high-tension wire.

The bodies were found on Saturday morning. The family members have also accused the power corporation of negligence.

The SHO said that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further probe is underway.

