UP Man Kills Self After Brother Dies By Suicide Over Alleged Police Torture

Two brothers in Uttar Pradesh died by suicide within two days after alleged harassment by the Hathras police, officials have said.

Pramod Singh was found hanging from a tree in a village near Agra yesterday, two days after his younger brother Sanjay died by suicide.

Pramod Singh has left a note in which he blamed some officials at Saadabad police station in Hathras of harassment. Acting on the family's complaint, police have launched an investigation into the case and suspended Mr Agnihotri, while Mr Kumar has been transferred to police lines.

Sanjay Singh was detained by the police on June 9 after his brother-in-law Laxman eloped with a woman in the village, while Pramod was questioned on June 13.

Their family alleged that Sanjay was beaten by some police officials in the custody and they also demanded Rs 1 lakh from him.

He was released after paying Rs 10,000, with a promise that he would pay them Rs 90,000 more later, it's learnt.

Distressed over constant harassment and reminders by the accused officials, Sanjay died by suicide on June 22, his nephew alleged.

His elder brother Pramod allegedly killed himself after he was again called for questioning following Sanjay's death.

"Pramod was being warned not to file a complaint about his brother's suicide," a family member said.

As tensions gripped the village over the twin suicide, police have increased security, urging villagers to maintain calm.