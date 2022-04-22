2 Ukraine Nationals Detained In Assam; Passports Invalid, Say Police

Ukraine national Chrisinsky Volodimir, 39, and Nazari Voznyuk, 21, have been detained

Two Ukrainian nationals who carried invalid passports have been detained by the railway police in Assam's Karimganj district.

The two Ukrainians, Chrisinsky Volodimir, 39, and Nazari Voznyuk, 21, were travelling in Agartala-New Delhi (Anand Vihar) Tripura Sundari Express on Thursday night.

Railway police sources said the two did not have valid passports and other travel documents. Later, they were handed over to Karimganj police.

A police officer said they have contacted the Ukrainian embassy in India to verify records.

Police sources said the two Ukrainians told them they left Ukraine before the Russian invasion in late February.

In all, according to new United Nations figures, at least 2,345 Ukrainian civilians have been killed since Russia invaded on February 24.