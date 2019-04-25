2 Terrorists Shot Dead In Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag

Anantnag encounter: Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted arms and ammunition have been recovered from the encounter site.

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 25, 2019 07:18 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
2 Terrorists Shot Dead In Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag

Two terrorists were shot dead by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag (File)


New Delhi: 

The security forces shot dead two terrorists in an encounter in south Kashmir's Anantnag district this morning, news agency ANI reported. A search operation is going on, the police said.

Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted arms and ammunition have been recovered from the encounter site.

More details are awaited.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

AnantnagJammu and Kashmir

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Rohit ShekharPM Modi InterviewGautam GambhirTikTokRahul GandhiNirmala SitharamanElections 2019Lok Sabha Election DatesLive NewsIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsRedmi 7BSNL Prepaid

................................ Advertisement ................................