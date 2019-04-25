2 Terrorists Shot Dead In Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag

Two terrorists were shot dead by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag (File)

The security forces shot dead two terrorists in an encounter in south Kashmir's Anantnag district this morning, news agency ANI reported. A search operation is going on, the police said.

Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted arms and ammunition have been recovered from the encounter site.

More details are awaited.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.