2 Terrorists Killed, Infiltration Attempted Foiled Along LoC In J&K

Two terrorists were killed as the Army foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a defence spokesperson said.

Operation Bahadur #Poonch Sector. Major Infiltration Bid Eliminated in a joint operation by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice during the night of 17 Jul 23 in Poonch Sector. Two infiltrator have been eliminated. Search operations are in Progress.… pic.twitter.com/bFgUZZw5wS — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) July 17, 2023

The infiltration bid was foiled in a joint operation of the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, he said, adding the search operation is still underway.

"Operation Bahadur in Poonch Sector. A major infiltration bid was eliminated in a joint operation by Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police during the night of July 17 in Poonch Sector. Two infiltrators have been eliminated," the White Knight Corps said in a tweet.

The operation was launched on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.