2 Terrorists Killed As Army Prevents Infiltration Attempt In J&K's Kupwara

Two terrorists have been killed as security forces prevented an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in the Keran sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara.

Earlier in the day, two army soldiers were injured in a gunfight with terrorists in the Union Territory's Doda district.

The anti-terrorist op lasted over an hour at the Jaddan Bata village around 2 am when terrorists fired at a makeshift security camp inside a government school for an ongoing search op, officials said, reported news agency PTI.

One of the critically injured soldiers was evacuated to a Command Hospital in Udhampur on an advanced light helicopter (ALH) in inclement weather, a defence official said.

"Swift action by ALH from Air Force Station, Udhampur saved a critically injured soldier's life in Doda (J&K). Despite challenging weather, the evacuation was successful, ensuring timely medical care at Command Hospital, Udhampur. Kudos to the team for their dedication & bravery," PRO Defence Jammu posted on X.

Doda, cleared of terrorism in 2005, has been witnessing a series of terror attacks since June 12 when six security personnel suffered injuries in an attack at the Chattergala pass. This was followed by an intense firefight in Gandoh the next day in which a policeman was injured.

On June 26, three terrorists were killed in a day-long operation in Gandoh, while another encounter happened in the Ghadi Bhagwah forest on July 9.

Twenty-seven people, including 11 security personnel and five terrorists, were killed in nearly a dozen terror attacks in six districts of Jammu this year. Victims also include seven pilgrims returning from the Shiv Khori temple in Reasi on June 9.

