2 Terrorists Killed In Jammu And Kashmir's Bandipora

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Bandipora district.

Two terrorists were killed on Monday in an encounter with the security forces in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Two terrorists have been killed. Arms and ammunition recovered. Identity and affiliation being ascertained," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

#Bandipore update:

Two terrorists killed. Arms and ammunition recovered. Identity and affiliation being ascertained.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) November 11, 2019

Further details are awaited.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.