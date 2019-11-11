2 Terrorists Killed In Jammu And Kashmir's Bandipora

"Two terrorists have been killed. Arms and ammunition recovered. Identity and affiliation being ascertained," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

All India | | Updated: November 11, 2019 09:34 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
2 Terrorists Killed In Jammu And Kashmir's Bandipora

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Bandipora district.


Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir): 

Two terrorists were killed on Monday in an encounter with the security forces in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Two terrorists have been killed. Arms and ammunition recovered. Identity and affiliation being ascertained," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Further details are awaited.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Jammu and KashmirJammu and Kashmir's Bandipora

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Ayodhya Case VerdictAyodhya Mandir Kartarpur CorridorAir Quality IndexLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusBala MovieAnti Pollution MaskAyodhya VerdictAyodhya Newsबाबरी मस्जिद

................................ Advertisement ................................