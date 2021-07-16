2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In J&K

The anti-terror operation took place in Danmar area in Srinagar. (Representational image)

Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in a residential area of the city on Friday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Danmar area, falling along Safakadal-Soura road, in Srinagar in the early hours of Friday following information about the presence of terrorists, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened firing towards security forces positions which was retaliated.

Two terrorists were killed in the ensuing gunfight, the official said, adding the identity and group affiliation of the terrorists was being ascertained.