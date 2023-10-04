2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Kulgam District

Two terrorists were killed on Wednesday during an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kahsmir's Kulgam district, police said.

The police said cordon and search operation is still underway.

This is second anti-terrorist operation in last 48 hours in Jammu and Kashmir.

Another anti-terrorist operation is underway in Kalakote forests of Rajouri district for last 48 hours.

Three soldiers have been injured in the initial shootout and operation has been intensified to track down terrorist who appear to be well entrenched in Kalakote forests.