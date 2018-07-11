2 Terrorists Killed, Civilian Dead During Encounter In Kashmir's Shopian

The official said a soldier was injured in the exchange of fire with the terrorists (File)

Two terrorists and a civilian were killed and 21 others, including a soldier, injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district where an encounter took place between terrorists and security forces, police said.

The bodies of the terrorists were recovered from the encounter site at Kundullan village in the district, a police spokesperson said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the village early this morning following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

The official said a soldier was injured in the exchange of fire with the terrorists.

Some people had assembled near the encounter site and indulged in stone-pelting on security forces, who were engaged in an anti-terror operation, he said.

Tamsheel Ahmad Khan of Vehil in Shopian died after suffering head injuries during the clashes, another official said.

Twenty others were injured, of which eight were referred to hospitals here for specialised treatment, he said.

Security forces had to take action to chase away the protesters, the official said.