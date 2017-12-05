2 Terrorists, Including Top Lashkar Commander, Killed In Kashmir

Two terrorists were killed today in an encounter with security forces at Qazigund in Jammu and Kashmir. One soldier also lost his life in the encounter on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway about 70 km from capital Srinagar.A fierce gunbattle erupted after security forces responded to a major terror attack on the army guarding the strategic highway this evening.The police said a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) "commander" is among the dead terrorists. "Furkan, a Pakistani terrorist who took over as divisional commander of LeT after the elimination of Ismail was killed in today's encounter at Qazikund along with another Pakistani terrorist identified as Abu Mavia. Great success for security forces," tweeted state police chief Shesh Paul Vaid.The Srinagar-Jammu national highway, the only road link that connects Kashmir with the rest of the country, is vulnerable to terror attacks despite thousands of troops from the army and paramilitary forces guarding it.Officials say the encounter started after troops chased terrorists who attacked a military convoy that was going from Srinagar to Jammu. One soldier was injured in the initial shootout.The official said the terrorists took shelter inside a residential house and a gunbattle followed in which two terrorists were killed. A soldier lost his life and another was injured.While the encounter was underway, officials said, a large crowd of local residents tried to disrupt the operation. Four protesters were injured during clashes and firing by security forces.