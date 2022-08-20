2 Suffocate To Death In Mathura Temple Amid Janmashtami Rush

The incident took place during midnight celebrations at Banke Bihari temple.

At least two people died due to overcrowding during Janmashtami celebrations at a temple in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, the police said today.

"On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, there was a sudden surge in the number of devotees. During Aarti people rushed to the complex and this resulted into overcrowding. This is when the two devotees - a woman and a man - died due to suffocation," Abhishek Yadav, a senior cop in Mathura, told NDTV. Six people also suffered injuries and are being treated at a hospital, he added.

Mathura is considered the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura and reiterated his commitment to preserve and promote the spiritual and cultural heritage of the state.

"Paritranaya Sadhunam Vinashaya Cha Dushkritam', the teachings of Lord Shri Krishna, inspires our thoughts, our actions and our vision," he said.

"Lord Krishna arrived on this earth about 5,000 years ago from today and his 'leelas' are celebrated in every part of the country and the world even today," Yogi Adityanath said.

In Mathura, devotees were seen dancing to the tunes of "Hare Rama Hera Krishna". The enthusiasm is quite similar in Krishna temples across the country.

As per mythology, the birth of Lord Krishna took place at midnight. Special Prasada is distributed after the midnight rituals on Janmashtami.