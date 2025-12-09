2 Separatists Arrested In 1996 Case Of Rioting And Firing On J&K Police

A nearly three-decade-old case involving charges of rioting, attempted murder, and unlawful activities has seen significant progress after fresh arrests in Srinagar this week.

The case relates to FIR No. 192/1996, registered at Police Station Shergarhi under multiple sections of the erstwhile Ranbir Penal Code, the ULAP Act, and the Arms Act. The FIR was lodged following a violent procession on July 17, 1996.

According to officials, the incident occurred when a large mob, led by top Hurriyat separatists including Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Abdul Gani Lone, Mohammad Yaqoob Wakil, and Javid Ahmad Mir, carried the body of Hilal Ahmad Beigh towards Eidgah in Srinagar. Beigh was an Allochi Bagh resident and a terrorist killed in an encounter at Parimpora.

When the then Station House Officer (SHO) of Srinagar Police attempted to halt the procession at Naaz Crossing, the crowd allegedly turned violent. They reportedly raised anti-national slogans, threw stones, and created a serious law-and-order crisis.

It is alleged that Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists opened fire at the police, intending to kill under the cover of the separatist-led mob violence. The police retaliated, and the mob eventually dispersed. The body of the terrorist was later handed over to the family, and a written police report led to the formal registration of the FIR.

During the initial investigation, seven individuals were identified for instigating the violence. Geelani and Lone were arrested on the day of the incident and later released on bail. Authorities confirm that three key accused have since expired, including Geelani. J&K Police have obtained the necessary death certificates.

Two other accused, Shabir Shah and Nayeem Khan, remain lodged in Tihar Jail in New Delhi in connection with an ongoing NIA case.

Major developments occurred this week when Shakeel Ahmad Bakshi, former chief of the Islamic Students League, surrendered before the NIA Court Srinagar on December 8, 2025. He was followed by Javid Ahmad Mir, who surrendered on December 9, 2025. Both were taken into custody after completing legal formalities. Bakshi, whose brother was associated with the banned JKLF, has previously faced charges linked to anti-national activities.

Officials state that the investigation is progressing and that a challan (charge sheet) will be produced before the competent court upon completion of all procedures.