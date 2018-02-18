2 Security Personnel Killed, 6 Injured In Maoist Encounter In Chhattisgarh's Sukma

The encounter took place in a forested area under the Bhejji police station when a joint team of the Special Task Force, District Reserve Guard and local police was out on an "area-domination operation", Deputy Inspector General of Police (South Bastar range) Sundarraj P told news agency PTI.
As the team was passing through the forest between Bhejji and Elarmadgu, around 500 km from state capital Raipur, it came under heavy firing from the Maoists, leading to the gun-battle, the senior police officer said.
"Assistant constables Madkam Handa and Mukesh Kadthi of the DRG were killed and six other jawans were injured," he said.
The injured security forces personnel have been admitted to a nearby hospital.
(With inputs from PTI)