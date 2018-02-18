2 Security Personnel Killed, 6 Injured In Maoist Encounter In Chhattisgarh's Sukma The encounter took place in a forested area under the Bhejji police station when a joint team of the Special Task Force, District Reserve Guard and local police was out on an "area-domination operation", Deputy Inspector General of Police (South Bastar range) Sundarraj P told news agency PTI.

77 Shares EMAIL PRINT The injured security forces personnel have been admitted to a nearby hospital. Raipur: At least two security personnel were killed and six others injured in an encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Sunday. The encounter is still underway and heavy gunfire is being exchanged between security forces and the Maoists, a police officer told NDTV.



As the team was passing through the forest between Bhejji and Elarmadgu, around 500 km from state capital Raipur, it came under heavy firing from the Maoists, leading to the gun-battle, the senior police officer said.



"Assistant constables Madkam Handa and Mukesh Kadthi of the DRG were killed and six other jawans were injured," he said.



The injured security forces personnel have been admitted to a nearby hospital.



In another incident between Bhejji and Elarmadgu, where a road construction project is underway, Maoists killed Anil Kumar, the supervisor of the private contractor, and set vehicles engaged in the road construction work ablaze, Mr Sundarraj said.



(With inputs from PTI)



