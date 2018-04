Two security personnel were killed and six others were injured when Maoists triggered a blast in Chattisgarh's Bijapur, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is schedule to visit on Saturday.The police said the improvised explosive device or IED planted by the Maoists hit a bus in which a group of security personnel were travelling. The blast on a gravel road in a forest area at Bijapur, some 410 kilometres from state capital Raipur, left a huge crater on the road.More details are awaited.