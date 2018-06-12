2 Cops Killed, 10 Soldiers Injured In Separate Attacks In Kashmir's Pulwama And Anantnag The security forces have been following the Ramzan ceasefire promised by the Home Ministry. The terrorists however, have launched continuous attacks on the security establishment.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT 2 policemen were killed and 10 CRPF soldiers injured in separate attacks in Pulwama and Anantnag (File) Srinagar: Two policemen were killed and another injured after terrorists attacked a checkpost at a court complex in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.



The terrorists fired at the police guard post in an attack shortly before dawn this morning. The terrorists stole the rifles and ammunition of the two policemen and fled. The two policemen were identified as Ghulam Rasool and Ghulam Hassan.



"Terrorists opened fire at the police picket that was guarding the district court complex in Pulwama town in the early hours of the morning today," a Jammu and Kashmir police spokesperson said today.



He also said that "the two policemen retaliated the firing by terrorists, but were killed in the exchange of gunfire. The area has been cordoned off and further details are awaited."



In another attack by terrorists, 10 CRPF (paramilitary forces) personnel were injured after a grenade was thrown at their post in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag. "The soldiers have faced minor injuries," the police said.



Just like in Pulwama, this too was a pre-dawn attack on the security forces.



"Terrorists hurled a grenade on a group of CRPF personnel at Anantnag's Janglat Mandi area. The injured soldiers have been admitted to a hospital for necessary treatment. Their condition is stable," a police spokesperson said.



The security forces have been following the Ramzan ceasefire promised by the Home Ministry. The terrorists however, have launched continuous attacks on the security establishment.



In first 20 days of the Ramzan ceasefire, terrorists have carried out 44 attacks against security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces on the other hand, have initiated only four operations against terrorists, that too out of necessity. Of the 44 attacks by terrorists, 20 were grenade attacks and the rest random firing in which four security personnel have been killed and 33 others were injured so far.



Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir estimate the presence of about 200 active terrorists in the Valley.





Two policemen were killed and another injured after terrorists attacked a checkpost at a court complex in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.The terrorists fired at the police guard post in an attack shortly before dawn this morning. The terrorists stole the rifles and ammunition of the two policemen and fled. The two policemen were identified as Ghulam Rasool and Ghulam Hassan."Terrorists opened fire at the police picket that was guarding the district court complex in Pulwama town in the early hours of the morning today," a Jammu and Kashmir police spokesperson said today.He also said that "the two policemen retaliated the firing by terrorists, but were killed in the exchange of gunfire. The area has been cordoned off and further details are awaited."In another attack by terrorists, 10 CRPF (paramilitary forces) personnel were injured after a grenade was thrown at their post in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag. "The soldiers have faced minor injuries," the police said.Just like in Pulwama, this too was a pre-dawn attack on the security forces."Terrorists hurled a grenade on a group of CRPF personnel at Anantnag's Janglat Mandi area. The injured soldiers have been admitted to a hospital for necessary treatment. Their condition is stable," a police spokesperson said.The security forces have been following the Ramzan ceasefire promised by the Home Ministry. The terrorists however, have launched continuous attacks on the security establishment. In first 20 days of the Ramzan ceasefire, terrorists have carried out 44 attacks against security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces on the other hand, have initiated only four operations against terrorists, that too out of necessity. Of the 44 attacks by terrorists, 20 were grenade attacks and the rest random firing in which four security personnel have been killed and 33 others were injured so far.Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir estimate the presence of about 200 active terrorists in the Valley. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter