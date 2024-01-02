2 On Bike Run Over By Train While Trying To Avoid Crossing In UP

Victims' bodies are sent for a postmortem examination, the Station House Officer said. (Representational)

Two motorbike-borne persons were mowed down Tuesday by a goods train when they tried to avoid a closed manned crossing through a side space, a police official said.

The incident happened at the Gaipura crossing under the Vindhyachal police station area of the district, he said.

Station House Officer Dayashankar Ojha said the incident took place in the afternoon when Zainul Ansari (40) and Pooja Srivastava (17) were trying to cross the track.

They were hit by the train and died on the spot, he said.

The bodies of the victims have been sent for a postmortem examination, the Station House Officer said.

