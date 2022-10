Oreva is being blamed for multiple lapses, including its alleged failure to take a fitness certificate

After 140 people died in a bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi on Sunday, two officials of Oreva, the company that renovated the bridge, have been arrested.

Sources say they are mid-level employees of Oreva.

The company's senior officials have been missing since the bridge tragedy, one of the worst the country has seen.

Oreva is being blamed for multiple lapses, including its alleged failure to take a fitness certificate and reopening the bridge before schedule.