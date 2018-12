2 Navy Personnel Die In Kochi Naval Base Accident Two Navy personnel were killed today when the heavy door of a helicopter hangar fell on them at the Southern Naval Command's base in Kochi: ANI

Two Navy personnel were killed today when the heavy door of a helicopter hangar fell on them at the Southern Naval Command's base in Kochi, news agency ANI reported.