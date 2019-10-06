2 Months Into Detention, Abdullahs Meet Party Leaders In Srinagar

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah waves at reporters in Srinagar

National Conference chief Omar Abdullah and his father and party patriarch Farooq Abdullah were allowed to meet their party leaders for the first time today since he was put in detention two months ago. After the meeting, senior NC leaders Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi told NDTV, "We had come to ask about their well-being. No politics was discussed".

The two leaders, however, said the party would not participate in the elections for the Block Development Council -- the second tier of the Panchayat Raj system in the state -- because the "entire leadership is in jail".

The government had relaxed the restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir days after the announcement of the Block Development elections. While all detained political leaders in Jammu were released, Farooq Khan, advisor to Governor Satya Pal Malik, said the Kashmiri leaders would be released in a phased manner.

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah along with his wife and party leaders at his house in Srinagar

Around 400 political leaders of the state - were placed under detention or house arrest as part of the statewide lockdown to prevent any backlash as the government announced its move to end special status granted to the state under the Article 370 and bifurcated it into two Union Territories.

The detentions in Kashmir took place on the eve of the government's announcement -- on August 4. While 81-year-old Farooq Abdullah was placed under house arrest at his Srinagar residence, Omar Abdullah was kept at a nearby state guest house, Hari Niwas.

PDP chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference chairman Sajjad Lone were also detained.

Today, the Abdullahs also met a 15-member delegation from their party.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.