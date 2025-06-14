2 Months After Pahalgam Attack, J&K Tourist Spots To Start Reopening From Tuesday

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha announced the phased reopening of tourist spots.

Several tourist areas, including Betab Valley and various gardens, will start reopening on June 17.

Tourism in J&K had taken a hit after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has announced the reopening of several tourist spots in the Union Territory in a phased manner from next week, almost two months after the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

The terrorists had carried out targeted killings in the Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam and most tourist places across Jammu and Kashmir, including dozens of gardens and parks, were closed as a precautionary measure.



"I've ordered the reopening of some of the tourist spots in Kashmir & Jammu Divisions, which were temporarily closed as precautionary measures. Betab valley & Parks in Pahalgam Market, Verinag Garden, Kokernag Garden and Achabal Garden to be reopened from 17th June," Mr Manoj Sinha said in a post on X.

I've ordered reopening of some of the tourist spots in Kashmir & Jammu Divisions, which were temporarily closed as precautionary measures. Betab valley & Parks in Pahalgam Market, Verinag Garden, Kokernag Garden and Achabal Garden to be reopened from 17th June. pic.twitter.com/meRzn1rUF5 — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) June 14, 2025

The terror attack on April 22 has severely hit the tourism sector in Kashmir valley and impacted religious pilgrimage at the Ma Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu as well.

Since then, the J&K government has been making efforts to revive tourism and restore the confidence of tourists. Last month, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah held a cabinet meeting in Pahalgam and visited tourist places like the Betab Valley, which was closed following the attack.

While the J&K Cabinet had called for the reopening of tourist spots, the authority to do so rests with the lieutenant governor.

Rail Boost

The recent launch of the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat train service by Prime Minister Narendra Modi - connecting Kashmir with the rest of country - is also proving to be a major boost for the revival of tourism. The train service is witnessing an unprecedented rush and, officials said, tickets are sold out for the next 10 days.

The rail link also offers people the opportunity to travel on the Chenab bridge, which is the highest railway bridge in the world.