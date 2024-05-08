2 Missing, 7 Rescued After Boat Capsizes In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama

A rescue operation has been launched by State Disaster Response Force teams.

Two labourers went missing while seven others were rescued after a boat capsized in a river in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday, officials said.

A boat carrying nine people capsized in river Jhelum in the Hatiwara area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district, the officials said.

A rescue operation has been launched by State Disaster Response Force teams, police and locals to rescue the two missing persons, they added.

Last month, a boat capsized in the river at Gandbal area of the city here, killing seven persons, while two others went missing.

