Video: "We Screamed, He Didn't Stop" - UP Men Dragged Under Speeding Truck

A video grab shows the man stuck under the truck

A man, his head sticking out, is trapped under a moving truck with his bike and is heard screaming for help, showed a disturbing video from Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place on the Agra highway.

The man, identified as Zakir, gesticulated to a biker to help him, even as the truck kept accelerating, showed the 36-second clip.

Another man was trapped underneath the moving truck.

"Bahut cheekhe hum, nahi roka unhone, ghaseete hue le gaya humko (We screamed a lot, he didn't stop and dragged us away)," said Zakir, one of the two victims, from his hospital bed, with bruises on his face.

"We were returning home after having our meal. As soon as we crossed a truck, it hit the accelerator. Our bike got stuck under it and so did our leg," Zakir added.

Other motorists on the highway finally overtook the truck and stopped it.

A small crowd had assembled. In another clip, a group of men are seen thrashing the driver, some kicking him while some others used a slipper to hit him. The driver has been arrested, said the police.

The crowd is then seen pushing the truck to extricate the men trapped underneath. A bloodied patch of ground can also be seen in the video.

"A video is going viral on social media. In this video a person is being dragged for a long distance by a truck. A case has been filed against the truck driver and he has been arrested. The person who was being dragged has been admitted to a hospital," said a senior police official.

