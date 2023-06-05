2 Men Pose As Delhi Cops To Rob Mumbai Jeweller, Arrested In Rajasthan

The accused were arrested near Derajsar on Rajasar-Bikaner road, said police. (Representational)

The Rajasthan Police has arrested two men accused of robbing a jeweller in Mumbai by posing as Delhi Crime Branch officers, and recovered diamond jewellery, gold biscuits and Rs 18 lakh from the vehicle they were travelling, officials said.

Mahendra and Manoj were arrested near Derajsar on the Rajasar-Bikaner road, they said.

Police said Mahendra told them that he along with his accomplices Kishan Nath, Manoj and Ashok posed as Delhi Crime Branch officers to rob Hariram.

Jewellery worth about Rs 1.10 crore, one kg gold biscuits and Rs 18 lakh in cash have been recovered, they said.

They had robbed Hariram of Rs 27 lakh, 20 gold biscuits weighing two kg (worth around Rs 1.10 crore) and 15 pieces of diamond jewelery (worth Rs 1.25 crore), police said.

They said that a case was registered at Sion police station in Mumbai and the total loot amount was put at Rs 2.62 crore.

