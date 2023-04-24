2 Killed As Car Falls Into Gorge In Uttarakhand's Tehri

Two men were killed when a car they were travelling in fell into a gorge. (Representational)

Two men were killed and as many injured when a car they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Tehri district on Monday, an official said.

The incident happened near Goolar on Goolar-Gaja road in Narendra Nagar block around 10 am, SDM DS Negi said.

Those killed were identified as Vikram Singh and Amit Chauhan, he said.

The car fell into a 200-feet deep gorge killing Singh on the spot and leaving three others injured, of which Chauhan died during treatment at AIIMS, Rishikesh, the SDM said.

The two injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital, he said, adding all four are residents of Goolar Patti Dogi in Narendra Nagar block.

The cause of the accident was not known immediately, Negi said.

