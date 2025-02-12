THDC Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Out For Various Executive Engineers Post, Check Details

Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Ltd (THDC) has released a notification for the recruitment of eligible candidates for the post of Executive Engineers, Mine Surveyors, Office Trainees, etc. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the THDC to apply online on the official website. Registrations for the various vacancies opened on February 12 and will conclude on March 14, 2025.



The following roles are vacant for GROUP-A (For Hydro/Thermal/Coal Mines Project)

Engineer (Civil) in E-2 Grade

Engineer (Electrical) in E-2 Grade

Engineer (Mechanical) in E-2 Grade

Engineer (Geology & GeoTechnical) in E-2 Grade

Engineer (Environment) in E-2 Grade

Engineer (Mining) in E-2 Grade

Executive (Human Resource) in E-2 Grade

Executive (Finance) in E-2 Grade

For GROUP-B (For Wind Power Project), vacancy is open for Engineer for Wind Power Projects in E-2 Grade



Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the THDC to check the selection process, number of vacancies, eligibility criteria and other important information. The vacancy is released for the recruitment of 144 candidates.



The required eligibility criteria and age limit varies as per the different post. The application fee also differs as per the category of candidate.

Steps to apply for THDC Recruitment 2025

Step 1: Visit the official website: thdc.co.in

Step 2: Click on the careers button, then on apply online button for Advertisements 2, 3, and 4

Step 3: Fill in the necessary details

Step 4: Log in using the registration number and password

Step 5: Read the instructions carefully and complete the application form.



THDC India Limited is a leading power sector and profit-making public sector enterprise and registered as a Public Limited Company in July-1988 under the Companies Act, 1956. THDCIL was conferred "Mini Ratna' Category- Status in Oct-2009 and up-graded to Schedule 'A' PSU in July-2010 by the Govt. of India.