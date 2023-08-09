2 Killed After Speeding Truck Rams Into Multiple Vehicles In Shimla: Cops

The incident occurred on Theog Chhaila road in Shimla district. (Representational)

Two persons were killed after a speeding truck overturned and rammed into multiple vehicles in Shimla district, a senior police officer said on Tuesday late evening.

The incident occurred on Theog Chhaila road in Shimla district.

According to the police, the truck driver lost control and rammed it into four to five vehicles parked on the road.

"Two persons were killed after four to five vehicles were hit by a truck. The truck overturned after the driver lost control of the vehicle on Theog Chhaila road in Shimla district," Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, Superintendent of Police, Shimla, said.

Further details are awaited

