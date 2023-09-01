2 Killed After Retired Soldier Opens Fire At His Own Family Members

The retired soldier's own daughter sustained injuries in the incident

A 52-year-old retired soldier has opened fire on his own family members in which two persons died and one sustained injuries in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, an official said.

The incident occurred in Lalepur village under Sanaudha police station limits in the district on Friday. The accused has been identified as Ramadhar Tiwari. Those who died were identified as the accused's brother Rammilan Tiwari (60) and his nephew Ajju Tiwari (35) while his own daughter Varsha Tiwari (24) sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment.

“An incident under Sanaudha police station came to light on Friday morning where a man opened fire on his own family members. On getting the information, the police immediately rushed to the spot. In the incident, two persons died and a girl sustained injuries who is undergoing treatment,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Tiwari said.

The accused has been arrested and the weapon used in the crime has also been recovered. Further investigation into the matter is underway, he said.

When asked about the reason behind the incident, the officer added that it was a matter of investigation. Currently, the accused was being interrogated and further probe would be done. After that it could be known what was the exact reason for the incident.

