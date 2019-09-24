3 Killed After Maoists Blow Up Diesel Drum In Chhattisgarh; Encounter On

Today's encounter comes over a week after six Maoists were killed by killed by security forces (File)

Three civilians were killed when Maoists today triggered a blast using a drum filled with highly flammable diesel in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, the police said. Soon, an encounter broke out between security forces and the Maoists, which is still going on.

In visuals, a white armoured vehicle of the security forces is seen lying on its side on a gravelled road at a forested area.

Today's encounter comes over a week after six Maoists were shot dead by security forces in three districts in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region - Sukma, Bijapur and Dantewada.

The security forces have stepped up combing operations in the interior parts of the forested Dantewada ahead of the by-election to the Chhattisgarh assembly on September 23. The bypoll was necessitated by the killing of BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi by Maoists in April.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.