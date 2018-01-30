2 Killed After BJP Legislator's Car Hits Motorcycle In Madhya Pradesh

The car driver has been arrested, police said. "A car with registration number MP 15 MF-0001 late Monday night hit the rear end of a motorbike, killing one person on the spot," senior police officer Anshuman Singh said.
"Another person on the bike was injured and died during treatment," he added.
Those who died in the accident have been identified as Ram Singh, 45, and Santosh Malviya, 35, both residents of Sehore district, 40 km from state capital Bhopal.
Mr Jain said he was not in the car when the accident happened. "I was campaigning for my party in Mungaoli (where by-election will be held on February 24)," he said. "One of my acquaintances had borrowed the car from me," said the legislator from Sagar.
The driver, Indrajit Singh, 50, has been arrested and the car has been impounded, police said. Another person identified as Vishal Singh was in the car when the accident happened, police said.