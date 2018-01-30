2 Killed After BJP Legislator's Car Hits Motorcycle In Madhya Pradesh The BJP legislator Shailendra Jain said he was not in the car when the accident happened in Madhya Pradesh's Sonkatch

Share EMAIL PRINT Police said the driver of the Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA's car has been arrested (Representational) Dewas, Madhya Pradesh: A car belonging to a Madhya Pradesh BJP legislator hit a motorcycle near Dewas town in Madhya Pradesh, killing two people, police said on Tuesday. The MLA, Shailendra Jain, said he was not in the car when the accident happened in Sonkatch, 40 km from the district headquarters.



The car driver has been arrested, police said. "A car with registration number MP 15 MF-0001 late Monday night hit the rear end of a motorbike, killing one person on the spot," senior police officer Anshuman Singh said.



"Another person on the bike was injured and died during treatment," he added.



Those who died in the accident have been identified as Ram Singh, 45, and Santosh Malviya, 35, both residents of Sehore district, 40 km from state capital Bhopal.



Mr Jain said he was not in the car when the accident happened. "I was campaigning for my party in Mungaoli (where by-election will be held on February 24)," he said. "One of my acquaintances had borrowed the car from me," said the legislator from Sagar.



He declined to comment when asked whether the driver was speeding when the accident happened.



The driver, Indrajit Singh, 50, has been arrested and the car has been impounded, police said. Another person identified as Vishal Singh was in the car when the accident happened, police said.





