2 Kill Man Complaining About Being Hit With Cricket Ball In Noida: Cops

Two persons allegedly hit a young man with a bat when he complained about being hit by a ball during a cricket match at a ground here in Surajpur town. The youth fled and hid in the ruins of an old building but later succumbed to his injuries, police said on Tuesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone I, Hirdesh Katheria said on Tuesday that Manish (32 years), who ran an RO plant in Surajpur town, was passing by the cricket ground on Monday evening. Some boys were playing cricket on the ground and a ball hit Manish.

When Manish protested, two youths named Shivam and Manish beat him with a bat, the officer said, adding that Manish hid in a ruin in an injured state and the accused fled.

Katheria said when Manish did not return home till late at night, his family members searched for him and on Tuesday morning, he was found in a blood-soaked state in the ruins of the building. He was already dead by the time police got there.

Police will investigate the matter after registering a report of the incident, he said.

