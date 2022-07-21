2 Kanwariyas Killed, 3 Injured In Accident On Haridwar-Delhi Highway

The Kanwariyas were flung into the air and landed several feet away.(Representational)

Two Kanwariyas were killed and three injured in a head-on collision between two scooters on the Haridwar-Delhi National Highway here, police said on Thursday.

The accident occurred on Wednesday night and the dead persons were identified as Rahul, a resident of Saharanpur and Shyam Thakur from Ghaziabad, they said.

Due to the impact of the collision, the Kanwariyas were flung into the air and landed several feet away, Kankhal police station In Charge Mukesh Chauhan said.

Rahul and Thakur died on the spot while one of the injured is said to be in a serious condition, he said.

As part of Kanwar Yatra, Kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) from different parts of the country collect water from the Ganga river at Haridwar in Uttarakhand to offer at Shiva temples back home.

