2 Journalists Arrested In Noida For Allegedly Blackmailing News Channel For Crores

Two journalists, working in a news channel and a digital platform, were arrested over allegations of blackmail and extortion, police said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Shazia Nisar, employed with the news channel, and Adarsh Jha, a news anchor at a digital platform associated with a newspaper.

Amit Kumar, in charge of Sector 58 Police Station, said, "The accused have been charged with extorting large sums of money from the management of the news channel." Authorities have said that the accused were involved in blackmailing the channel's management for crores of rupees.

During the investigation, Rs 34.5 lakh in cash was recovered from Nisar's residence. The police further revealed that three FIRs have been filed against the two accused, including complaints from the channel's management, HR department, and the CMD. Investigations are ongoing.

Both accused have been sent to judicial custody after appearing before a court in Gautam Budh Nagar.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

