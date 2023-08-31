2 Jharkhand Women Among 3 Beaten To Death After Pigs Destroy Crops: Police

At least three persons, including two women, were beaten to death by around 10 people on Thursday after their pigs allegedly destroyed crops in their relative's farm on the outskirts of the Jharkhand capital, police said.

The incident took place in Jhanjhi Tola village in Ormanjhi police station area, around 25 km from the city, Ranchi Rural Superintendent of Police Haris Bin Zaman told PTI.

"Pigs belonging to one family allegedly destroyed crops in their relative's farm a few days back. A dispute had erupted between the two families over the issue. Around 11 am on Thursday, around 10 people armed with sticks and agricultural tools attacked the members of the other family. Three members of the family, including two women, were beaten to death by the mob," he said.

The victims were identified as Janeswar Bedia (42), Sarita Devi (39) and Sanju Devi (25).

The dead bodies were sent for post-mortem examination and police forces have been deployed in the village, he said.

"A police team has been formed to nab those involved in the crime. Since the accused have been identified by eyewitnesses and other members of the victims' family, they will be arrested soon," Mr Zaman added.



