3 Jawans Dead As Bus Falls Into Gorge In Jammu And Kashmir's Budgam

The BSF bus fell 40-feet into a pit, killing two soldiers

Three Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers were killed and six were injured when the bus in which they were travelling fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, the police said.

The six injured soldiers are critical, the police said.

The 52-seater vehicle was part of a seven-bus convoy going for the BSF's induction for deployment for the next phase of the assembly election, the police said, adding 35 BSF soldiers were travelling in it.

The bus went off the hilly road and fell 40-feet on its side, the police said. All the injured BSF personnel are being treated in a hospital.