2 Jabs, -ve Report, 3,000 Devotees: Uttarakhand Court Ruling On Char Dham

1,200 devotees will be allowed at Badrinath Dham

Fully vaccinated people with a Covid negative report will be allowed to go on Chardham Yatra, the Nainital High Court said today, lifting the ban on the annual pilgrimage.

The court has ordered devotees to follow strict Covid protocols and has also capped the number of visitors.

Only 800 devotees will be allowed at Kedarnath Dham, 1,200 at Badrinath Dham, 600 at Gangotri and 400 devotees at Yamunotri Dham in a day, the court said.

The ruling came on the affidavit filed by the Uttarakhand government on September 8 seeking to resume the annual pilgrimage.

On June 28, the High Court had put a stay on the yatra until further orders over a lack of health services in the Chardham districts, lack of adequate preparations to control the coronavirus infection, shortage of doctors, and the report of the district administration.

The Chardham Yatra, which includes a visit to the Kedarnath temple, attracts lakhs of tourists and devotees every year from across the country and abroad.