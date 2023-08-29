2 IndiGo Flights Report Mid-Air Engine Shutdowns, Land Safely

Both the flights landed safely, IndiGo said (Representational)

A Kolkata-Bengaluru IndiGo flight reported a mid-air glitch on Tuesday after one of its engines shut down. The flight, however, landed safely.

The incident happened within hours of the carrier's other aircraft suffered a similar failure.

The first engine glitch incident happened on Indigo's Madurai-Mumbai flight earlier in the day.

"Engine 2 stall occurred and Engine 2 oil chip detected warning came. Engine 2 was shut down as per the checklist and the aircraft landed safely," the country's aviation regulator, the DGCA, said in a statement.

IndiGo also released a statement, citing a technical issue before landing in Mumbai.

"The pilot prioritized the landing in Mumbai. The aircraft is held in Mumbai and will be back in operation after necessary maintenance. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers," IndiGo said.

Both these aircraft were running on Pratt and Whitney engines, officials said.