2 Human Traffickers Arrested In Assam, 3 Girls Rescued

The traffickers were arrested by the Railway Protection Force

Two human traffickers, including a woman, were arrested from the Guwahati railway station and three minor girls rescued, as part of a special drive, officials said on Tuesday.

The Quick Response Team of the RPF arrested the two traffickers, hailing from Sivasagar and Tinsukia districts of Assam, respectively, on May 17, said railways official P J Sharma.

The rescued minor girls hailing from Tinsukia district were to be sent to Delhi for Rs 5,000 per head, Mr Sharma said.

Six human traffickers have so far been arrested and handed over for prosecution this year, he said.

In 2018, the Railway Protection Force had apprehended 20 human traffickers during similar drives.

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019