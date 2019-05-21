2 Human Traffickers Arrested In Assam, 3 Girls Rescued

The Quick Response Team of the RPF arrested the two traffickers, hailing from Sivasagar and Tinsukia districts of Assam, respectively, on May 17, said railways official P J Sharma.

All India | | Updated: May 21, 2019 23:44 IST
The traffickers were arrested by the Railway Protection Force


Guwahati, Assam: 

Two human traffickers, including a woman, were arrested from the Guwahati railway station and three minor girls rescued, as part of a special drive, officials said on Tuesday.

The rescued minor girls hailing from Tinsukia district were to be sent to Delhi for Rs 5,000 per head, Mr Sharma said.

Six human traffickers have so far been arrested and handed over for prosecution this year, he said.

In 2018, the Railway Protection Force had apprehended 20 human traffickers during similar drives.



