2 Girls Allegedly Gang-Raped In UP, Six Arrested: Cops

The incident took place when the girls were returning from a fair, the police said. (Representational)

Two girls were allegedly gang-raped by six people at Hussaingunj in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, police informed on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Kumar Singh, said the girls were returning from a fair when they were allegedly gang-raped.

"All the accused persons have been arrested and a case has been registered against them," the SP said, asserting that strict action will be taken against the culprits.

The investigation is underway and further details are awaited.

Earlier, on March 5, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by five people in Aligarh district, police said.

Sharing details of the incident, Aligarh SP (City), Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said, "A 15-year-old girl lodged a complaint against five people of her village on March 4, accusing them of taking turns to rape her on March 3."

"Acting on her complaint, we immediately sent her to the hospital for medical examination and a case under relevant sections was registered against the accused," Mr Gunawat added.

In a similar incident on March 3, three youths were arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 14-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, the police said.

Officials said that the victim had been to her maternal place and was on her way home when she was intercepted by the accused.

Finding her all alone in the deserted area, the accused trio offered to drop her home, police said, adding that when she refused, the accused allegedly dragged her to an isolated place and raped her.

