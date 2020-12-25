2 From UK Covid Positive In Northeast, Samples Sent For Mutation Test

A traveller from UK in Assam and another in Tripura has tested positive for coronavirus.

At least two people who have returned from the UK to northeast India in the past few days have tested positive for COVID-19 and their swab samples have been sent to find out if they are infected with the mutant strain of the coronavirus that is believed to be far more contagious, official said on Friday.

A passenger from the UK who arrived at Guwahati a few days ago has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under treatment, said Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Separately, officials in Tripura too confirmed that one person, who returned from London, was found coronavirus positive.

"The samples of the patient have been sent to NIV (National Institute of Virology), Pune to ascertain whether the person has contracted the new strain of COVID-19 or not. We will provide the details only after we get the report. We are keeping a very close watch on people who are returning from UK," Mr Sarma said.

In the past 15 days, 102 passengers from UK have landed at Guwahati, officials said.

In Tripura, an official said, "Samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune today to find out if a new strain of coronavirus was present in his body. It may take two days to know the test results."

Samples of another person who too returned from London have been taken but the results have not come yet, officials said.

Contact tracing efforts for the man who tested positive have identified 40 people who came in contact with him so far, they added.