2 Flights Diverted Before Landing At Raipur Airport Due To Bad Weather

Two flights of IndiGo and Air India were diverted before the scheduled landing at the Raipur airport in Chhattisgarh today due to bad weather, officials said.

Due to poor visibility, AIC 651 (Mumbai to Raipur) and IGO 6687 (Ahmedabad to Raipur), which were scheduled to land at Swami Vivekananda Airport, were diverted to Nagpur and Bhubaneswar, respectively, an airport official said.

The flight AIC 651 was scheduled to land at 11:53 am while IGO 6687 at 12:37 pm, the official added.

