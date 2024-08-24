2 Die In Explosion At Fireworks Manufacturing Unit In Tamil Nadu

Police have launched a probe into the matter (Representational)

At least two people were killed in an explosion at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai district on Saturday. Two people were also injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment for their burn injuries.

Condoling the loss of lives, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh for families of those who died in the blast. He also announced Rs 1 lakh aid for those injured.

One of them died on the spot and another died at the hospital. Police have launched a probe into the matter.

In June this year, four workers were killed and another person was injured following an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit near in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar. The workers were killed on the spot and the cause for the explosion and blaze was suspected to be mishandling the chemical ingredients, the raw materials, that go into the making of firecrackers, a senior police official told news agency PTI.

Another similar incident was reported in May when eight people, including five women workers, were killed in an explosion at a fireworks manufacturing factory near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu. Twelve others suffered burns.

In February, as many as nine people were killed and 10 others injured after a massive explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu's Virudhnagar district.

Friction during handling of chemicals is suspected to have triggered the explosion at Sri Sudharshan Fireworks in Virudhunagar district.

Over the last few years the firecracker capital of India has been seeing a series of fatal explosions. In October last year alone, 27 people were killed in less than a fortnight. This month, three were killed in an explosion at a stone quarry.

Experts blame it on blatant safety violations, including deploying many workers with no training and knowledge of the chemicals they deal with and the right way to handle them. "99 per cent of the explosions at the factories happen due to human error," says Dr V Sriram, a fire safety expert.

