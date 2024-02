At least 9 people were killed and 10 others injured after a massive explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu's Virudhnagar district.

The reason for the explosion is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

Visuals from the event show the damage to the entire infrastructure as the blast brings down the entire industrial unit.

Ambulances are also present at the site. The rescue operation is currently underway at the site of the incident.