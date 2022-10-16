2 Delhi Cops Arrested For Kidnapping, Extorting Rs 1.5 Lakh From Tax Agent

The accused released the victim after taking the money. (Representational)

Two Delhi cops have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a sales tax agent and extorting Rs 1.5 lakh from him.

Three policemen of the Delhi Police have been accused of kidnapping a man from GTB Enclave in Shahdara on Saturday, and threatening to implicate him in a false case if he didn't pay them. The cops also allegedly beat him up.

The accused released the victim after taking the money. The victim, a sales tax agent, filed a complaint at the GTB Enclave police station.

After investigation, the police registered a case of kidnapping and extortion against the cops. Late yesterday evening, the police arrested two constables of Seemapuri police station -- Sandeep, and Robin -- and another man named Wahid, in the case. Another constable of the Delhi Police, Amit, and a crook from Seemapuri, Gaurav alias Anna, are on the run.

The victim lives with his family in GTB Enclave, and works as a sales tax agent in the Income Tax Department office. He was returning home in his car on the night of October 11; when he crossed the Shahdara flyover, a white coloured car overtook and stopped him.

The victim said there were three people in the vehicle who started beating him up as soon as he got down. They then allegedly made him sit in the back seat of his car, and one of the cops said that he was from the crime branch. Another accused pulled a pistol on his chest and took out Rs 35,000 which was kept in his pocket. He then demanded five lakhs to let him leave, and threatened to lock him up if he didn't pay. The victim said he was then taken to the office of the Special Staff of Shahdara district.

There, after talking to an officer, the accused forced him to sit in the car again. They told him that the officer has asked them to lock him up.

Claiming to get his medical done, the accused then took the victim to the service lane of GTB Hospital. There they allegedly intimidated and threatened him again. The victim then took the accused to his house and paid Rs 50,000 more. He also transferred about Rs 70,000, after borrowing it from a friend, to the account of the wife of a criminal named Gaurav alias Anna. The victim was later released.

During investigation, it was found that this entire conspiracy was hatched by constable Amit, posted in the 6th Battalion. Accused Wahid's car was used and Gaurav also joined the crime. A sub-inspector is also suspected to be involved in this and the police are investigating.